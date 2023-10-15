Abducted Somali woman’s whereabouts sought, Northeastern leaders call for action

As the family anxiously seeks answers about her whereabouts, prominent leaders from the northeastern region are urging the Kenyan government to take swift action in resolving her mysterious disappearance.

The incident has reignited concerns over a series of unexplained vanishings and has prompted calls for decisive measures to address this alarming trend.

Shankara Adan Hassan, a 39-year-old tea and snack vendor at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) cargo section, has been missing since October 12. According to the victim’s family, no information has been provided regarding her location or well-being.

The incident occurred when Hassan was traveling in a taxi from Eastleigh Section 3 to JKIA. The driver of the vehicle recounted that their journey was interrupted by individuals purporting to be police officers. The driver stated that he had stopped the taxi at the Likoni bridge along Likoni Road in Nairobi after being flagged down by two men in a salon car who appeared to be law enforcement officers. The incident unfolded around 10 p.m.

One of the occupants of the salon car, dressed in full police uniform, exited the vehicle and ordered Hassan to board their car. Shockingly, the registration number of the motor vehicle she was forced into was not captured, leaving investigators with limited leads.

The taxi driver was subsequently detained by the police for questioning, further heightening the urgency of the situation.

In response to the incident, several leaders from the northeastern region, where Hassan’s family hails from, have expressed their deep concern and demanded swift action from the Kenyan government. Mandera East MP Hussein Waitan lamented the persistence of these mysterious disappearances

“These disappearances used to be in the last government, in this government we thought they would come to an end and here we are.” Lagdera MP Abdikadir Mohammed echoed this sentiment, highlighting recent instances of disappearances in Bura and Ijara, and urging President William Ruto to intervene decisively.

The region’s leaders are now putting pressure on the government to fulfill its promise of addressing and ending these alarming disappearances. The public’s attention has been drawn to the need for immediate action and accountability, with calls for the president Ruto to step forward and take firm measures to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

