Somali Mayors Tour Nairobi to Benchmark Development and Leadership

A delegation of mayors from Somalia led by Governor Omar Abdullahi of Kismayo, Governor Abdullahi Watiin of Baidoa, Governor Nadar Tabah of Beledweyne, Governor Abdirahman Mohammed of Dhusamareeb, and the Deputy Mayor of Mogadishu visited Nairobi on May 17 to learn from the city’s development and leadership.

The delegation was hosted by Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja, who expressed his willingness to support Somalia in its journey toward stability as a nation.

The visit was part of the Somali Urban Resilience Project, which is being implemented by the World Bank to build capacity and plan for the development of institutions in Somalia. Governor Sakaja assured the delegation of his support in setting up their institutions and expressed confidence that the lessons learned in Nairobi would go a long way in improving their home country.

During the visit, Governor Sakaja was accompanied by Nairobi’s Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri and Kamukunji Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan. The delegation also had an opportunity to share their experiences with the Nairobi officials, who in turn shared their journey as they all strive to serve their people better.

This visit came after the opening of the Kenya-Somalia-Ethiopia borderlands project, which was launched by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. The project aims to help stabilize Somalia and Ethiopia, and Deputy President Rigathi emphasized that a stable Somalia and Ethiopia contribute immensely to a stable Kenya. The Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki also announced the reopening of three border points between Kenya and Somalia that were closed 12 years ago, resolving that the border between Kenya and Somalia will be reopened in a phased-out manner within the next 90 days effective from May 15.

The visit and the reopening of the border points between Kenya and Somalia are significant steps towards building a peaceful and stable Horn of Africa region. It is hoped that the collaboration between Kenya and Somalia will foster closer ties and promote peace and stability in the region.

