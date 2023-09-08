107 Al-Shabaab fighters surrender to Somali authorities

107 al-Shabab fighters surrendered to Somali government forces, according to the country’s counterterrorism center between July and August, According to Abdullahi Mohamed Nor, director of the National Center for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism, the militants surrendered in four states: Hirshabelle, Galmudug, Southwest, and Jubaland.

“Those who surrendered include young children who were radicalized, youth, women and group commanders and they will be offered amnesty and then taken for rehabilitation,” the director told journalists in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

He urged group fighters planning to take advantage of the government’s amnesty to do the same, saying they would welcome defections from the al-Shabab terror group.

“There are two reasons why the number of al-Shabab members surrendering to the government has increased. First, it is the pressure of the ongoing offensive operations in the country and second, it is that they are making use of the president’s amnesty offer,” he said.

This move comes as fighting between the Somali National Army and group fighters has intensified on multiple fronts, primarily in south-central Somalia.

Al-Shabaab is a militant group based in Somalia. The group emerged in the mid-2000s as an offshoot of the Islamic Courts Union (ICU), which had gained control over large parts of southern Somalia.

Al-Shabaab, which means “The Youth” in Arabic, initially presented itself as a nationalist movement seeking to establish an Islamic state in Somalia, governed by a strict interpretation of Sharia law.

Over the years, Al-Shabaab has evolved into a formidable insurgency and a regional threat. The group has been responsible for numerous acts of terrorism, including suicide bombings, assassinations, and guerilla-style attacks targeting civilians, government officials, and African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) forces.

