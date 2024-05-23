The founder of the business, the young entrepreneur Ali Macaane, uses social media to inform people about the service.

“Because most Somali people use social media, especially TikTok, I decided to promote Bustan Grocery online. Most other businesses use more traditional forms of advertising.”

The service is also advertised on Facebook where there are daily updates of products and prices.

Most people who use the service are working women, housewives and students.

Mother of two, Muna Ibrahim Mohamed, is a regular user of Bustan.

“I don’t have anyone to look after my children at home,” she says. “Now I order my vegetables online and they are brought straight to my door.”

Mr Macaane said there are many challenges to the business, especially poor roads and insecurity.

“People are annoyed when deliveries of vegetables and processed foods are delayed,” he says. “We do everything we can to fulfil our customers’ demands.”

As well as generating employment for Mr Macaane and his family, those who deliver the groceries also benefit.

“It took a lot of effort and now this business is a reality,” he says. “We are creating employment for young people who drive auto-rickshaws (bajaj) and motorcycles as they deliver the goods for us.