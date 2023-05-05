War on corruption: Somali gov’t champions competitive bidding for Hajj travel services

The Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs of Federal Government of Somalia has successfully completed the public open bid for the Hajj 2023. The Commission for Hajj Services nominated by Minister Sheikh Mukhtar Robow on 6th March 2023 has been working on this bid for the past 24 days and have finally completed the process.

The Ministry has showed significant strides in eliminating corruption and promoting transparency in its procurement process this year. As a result, 75 travel companies have been fairly awarded and being selected to take Somali people to the Hajj this year.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre have vowed to end corruption in Somalia, with this transparent procurement processes coming as a result of their commitment. The Prime Minister has also, in an event at the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs last month, stated his administration’s commitment in making life easier for Somali people and ending corruption in Somalia. The Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs under the leadership of Minister Sheikh Mukhtar Robow has taken the Prime Minister’s mandate and has established a Commission for Hajj Services and mandated them to work in the selection process with due diligence and fairness.

Sheikh Mukhtar Robow, the Minister for Endowment and Religious Affairs of Federal Government of Somalia, expressed his delight in the successful completion of the bid process for Hajj 2023. He stated that the public bid process has resulted in a fair outcome for the Somali people.

The Somali government has also worked with the Saudi Arabian government to ensure that all necessary protocols are in place for the safety and well-being of Somali pilgrims. This collaboration has allowed the necessary arrangements to be made for the successful completion of the Hajj.

It is noteworthy that the Somali Government’s renewed agenda to fight corruption is taking a new shape with the procurement processes of their operation now being the forefronts of their endeavours.

