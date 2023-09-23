Wajir youth achieves first class honours, sets new standards in Petroleum Engineering at University of Nairobi

Khalid Abdirashid, one of the graduating University of Nairobi students on Friday, has emerged as a trailblazer in the field of Petroleum Engineering, achieving First Class Honours and setting a new benchmark for academic excellence in Kenya’s energy sector.

During the 69th graduation ceremony at the Chancellors Court on the Main Campus of the University of Nairobi, Khalid Abdirashid’s remarkable accomplishments among the 3,983 outstanding graduates was commended.

Prof. Amukowa Anangwe, Chair of Council urged the graduating students to use the knowledge and skills you have gained to make a positive difference in the world.

“My dear graduands,as you embark on this new chapter of your lives, I urge you to never forget the power of education and the responsibility that comes with it,” she said.

“Be leaders in your respective fields, champions of social justice and equity ,and advocates for progress and innovation,” she told the graduating student.

A Curiosity for Energy Sector Drives Success

Khalid Abdirashid’s academic journey was driven by a deep curiosity about the energy sector and a strong desire to contribute to its development.

His fascination with the potential for sustainable energy solutions in Kenya and East Africa fueled his determination to pursue Petroleum Engineering. He firmly believes that innovation in this field can drive economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Throughout his remarkable academic journey and achievements, Khalid Abdirashid has been the beneficiary of unwavering support from his family.

He acknowledges that his family have been a constant source of encouragement and guidance in his life. Their support has been instrumental in shaping his path to success.

He considers his mother Safia Rashid and his uncle Abdullahi Rashid, a blessing, and it is their support that has played a pivotal role in helping him reach the heights of academic excellence.

Their encouragement and belief in his abilities have undoubtedly contributed to his resilience and determination in pursuing his dreams in the field of Petroleum Engineering.

It’s a testament to the importance of a strong support system from family in the pursuit of academic and professional success, and Khalid Abdirashid is grateful for the unwavering backing he has received from his loved ones throughout his journey.

Overcoming Challenges with Resilience

Achieving a First Class Honours in Petroleum Engineering was no small feat, and Khalid Abdirashid faced his fair share of challenges.

One significant hurdle was the relative newness of the Petroleum Engineering program compared to other engineering disciplines, which led to limited access to resources and advanced technologies.

However, Khalid’s resilience and determination shone through. He proactively sought additional information online, became an active member of international petroleum societies like the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the Petroleum Engineers Association (PEA), and sought valuable guidance from experienced lecturers who had gained expertise in the field overseas.

These strategies, combined with his unwavering commitment, helped Khalid Abdirashid navigate challenges and excel in his studies.

Khalid’s First Class Honours from the University of Nairobi Sets New Standards

Hailing from the region of Wajir, Khalid Abdirashid’s journey to academic excellence in Petroleum Engineering is particularly inspiring.

Growing up in Wajir, he experienced firsthand the unique challenges faced by individuals in North Eastern Kenya. These challenges include harsh weather conditions, limited access to quality education, and a lack of infrastructure and healthcare resources.

