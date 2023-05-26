Vote counting process nears completion in Puntland local government elections

The historic local government elections in Puntland are nearing completion, with various political groups fighting for the lead.

According to preliminary data, Kaah and Mideeye emerged as the top competitors in yesterday’s elections, earning the most votes. Mideeye received the most votes in the Bari region, which accounts for the bulk of ballots. Similarly, Kaah and Mideye are leading in the villages of the Bosaso District, while Sincad and Mustaqbal have earned strong support.

The preliminary results in the Mudug region show Kaah receiving the most votes, with sources indicating they gained as many as 15 seats.

Puntland is scheduled to release the official election results.

The Puntland Election Commission anticipates announcing the official election results on Friday night, subject to the conclusion of the remaining areas’ vote tallying.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

