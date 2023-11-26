Unknown gunmen kill a government employee in Mogadishu

A government employee has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in the capital Mogadishu on Sunday morning.

The deceased Mohamed Yussuf, who was an employee attached to the Ministry of Women and Human Rights Development as a photographer was killed in his house in Dharkenley district.

Local residents told Radio Dalsan that armed men wielding pistols shot at close range at Yussuf leaving him with serious injuries on his upper torso before he later succumbed to the gunshots wounds.

The assailants escaped from the scene of crime before Somali security arrived.

However, no group has yet claimed responsibility for the assassination.

Security forces later arrived at the house and retrieved the body for postmortem analysis.

Khadija Mohamed Diriye, the Minister of Women and Human Rights conveyed condolences to the family, friends and relatives of the late employee.

Ms. Mohamed condemned the attack and called on security agents to bring perpetrators of the heinous killing to book.

Mogadishu has in recent months witnessed lull following intensified security operation by different components of the police and Intelligence agency sleuths which led to the arrest of several people suspected of being Al-Shabab sympathisers and operatives.

Al-Shabaab, an Islamic insurgent group that has been waging deadly wars in Somalia normally targets government officials, traditional elders and security officials.

However, following the launching of offensive against the group in various parts of the country, incessant attacks and assassinations have declined.

