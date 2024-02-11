United States condemns atrocious attack at Gen. Gordon military training camp that killed UAE trainers and Somali soldiers

The United States Embassy in Mogadishu has strongly condemned the attack at Gen. Gordon military training camp which claimed the lives of three United Arab Emirates military trainers and Somali soldiers in Mogadishu.

In a statement carried on its X handle formerly Twitter, the United States conveyed their condolences to the families of the slain soldiers.

The Embassy also affirmed the U.S resolve to continue supporting Somalia in its endeavour to achieve peace and stability.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who lost their lives in yesterday’s deplorable terrorist attack against UAE military trainers and Somali soldiers valiantly working to advance the nation’s stability. We condemn this cowardly attack in the strongest terms and remain steadfast in our support of Somali efforts to build peace,” read the statement.

