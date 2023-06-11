UN Chief for Somalia Discusses Conflict Resolution with Puntland President

Catriona Lainga, the newly appointed UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for Somalia, has arrived in Garowe, Puntland State, for her first visit to the region. During her visit, she met with Puntland State President Said Deni to discuss a range of issues, including the ongoing conflict between Puntland State and the federal government of Somalia.

The two leaders discussed how to resolve the conflict and bring about lasting peace and stability in the region. Catriona Lainga welcomed the fact that the President of Puntland State was ready for discussions on federal issues and the completion of the interim constitution of Somalia.

“I am very happy to hear the President’s clear commitment to dialogue as well as his role in the unity and completion of the Constitutional Review Process,” said Catriona Lainga.

The United Nations envoy thanked the President of Puntland State for holding the elections that took place on May 15th and also welcomed the completion of the remaining three constituencies. She emphasized the importance of continuing to work towards a peaceful and stable Somalia, free from the threat of violence and conflict.

The discussions between the UN Special Representative and the President of Puntland State underscore the ongoing commitment of the international community to supporting Somalia’s efforts to build a stable and secure country. The conflict between Puntland State and the federal government is just one of the many challenges facing Somalia, which has been plagued by violence and instability for decades.

However, the commitment of leaders like Catriona Lainga and President Said Deni to finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict offers hope for a brighter future for Somalia. The completion of the interim constitution and the ongoing dialogue between regional and federal authorities are critical steps towards achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

As the newly appointed UN Special Representative for Somalia, Catriona Lainga has a crucial role to play in supporting Somalia’s efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous future. Her visit to Puntland State and discussions with President Said Deni highlight the importance of continued international support for Somalia’s ongoing efforts to build a stable and secure country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

