Two Al-Shabaab members sentenced to death for deadly attacks in Galkayo

Galkayo, Somalia – A military court has sentenced two individuals to death after finding them guilty of being active members and orchestrating deadly attacks in Galkayo, the capital of Mudug region.

Anas Abduqadir Ali Mohamud, known as Salman, and Aden Mursal Mohamed Macalin, also known as Idow, were held accountable for their roles in ambushing innocent civilians who were heading home after prayers at a local mosque.

The attacks resulted in the loss of lives, including Ilmi Ali Guled, Abdi Adan Siad, Mohamed Jama Mohamed, and others residing in Galkayo.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that Anas Abduqadir Ali Mohamud (Salman) and Aden Mursal Mohamed Macalin (Idow) planned and executed the ambush, targeting unsuspecting individuals who were engaged in peaceful religious activities.

The Federal Government of Somalia, which has been resolute in its efforts to combat the scourge of Al-Shabaab and restore peace and stability, has recently taken stronger measures against members of the militant group.

