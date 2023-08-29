SSC-Khatumo announces ceasefire, ending conflict in Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn

Following eight months of intense fighting between Somaliland and SSC forces in the town of Las Anod, the SSC-Khatumo administration has declared a cessation of conflict in the regions of Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn, collectively known as SCC-Khatumo.

According to a statement released on Monday, the administration notified the Federal Government of Somalia, the international community, and the Somali people about the conclusion of what they referred to as “Somaliland’s war of aggression.” They asserted that they had safeguarded their own dignity and the sovereignty of Somalia.

Taking proactive measures to restore stability in the affected areas, the SSC-Khatumo administration announced a strategic withdrawal of their forces from Las Anod, facilitating the return of displaced individuals, and launching social support initiatives.

Furthermore, the administration pledged to adhere to Islamic law, Somali customs, and global norms in treating detainees, ensuring their rights are respected.

The statement affirmed that individuals responsible for war crimes within the SSC-Khatumo territories are currently in the custody of security and justice agencies and will face justice.

Additionally, weapons seized from Somaliland, including tanks, artillery, and heavy armaments on August 25, 2023, will be transferred to the SSC defense troops and put on display.

While emphasizing their commitment to respecting Somaliland’s borders and refraining from encroaching on neighboring clans’ land, the SSC-Khatumo administration expressed a desire to foster cooperation on trade, security, and other common issues while coexisting peacefully.

However, they issued a warning against the provision of supplies and armaments by the Somaliland administration, stating that any attacks would not be tolerated.

International partners, including the African Union, the United Nations, and the European Union, strongly condemned the recent escalation of conflict between the Somali army and local fighters in Las Anod, a town situated in northern Somalia under Somaliland’s control.

The partners urged all parties to agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, emphasizing the importance of ceasing the mobilization of fighters and the provision of supplies and armaments.

The fighting in Las Anod, which has resulted in the displacement of thousands of individuals, began on February 6 after local clan elders declared their separation from Somaliland, affirming that the government of Somalia now governs the Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn regions.

