Somaliland President Muse Bihi arrives in Ethiopia for official working visit.

Somaliand President Muse Bihi Abdi and his delegation have on Sunday arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for official working visit.

Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister who also serves as Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonne received the breakaway region leader and his accompanying senior government delegation at Bole International Airport.

Sources close to the visit intimated that, President Bihi received official invitation from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The two leaders are expected to engage discussions in various issues pivotal to both sides including strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The visit by Bihi comes days after Somalia and Somaliland agreed to resume stalled talks in Djibouti city, Djibouti.

The talks which were presided over by Djibouti’s President Ismael Omar Guelleh saw both sides soften their hardline stance and come to a common ground on some of the contentious issues that have pitted between the two sides.

