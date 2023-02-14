Somaliland Defence Minister Accuses Farmaajo Of Destabilising Somaliland

The defence Minister of the breakaway region of Somaliland Abdiqani Mohamud Aateeye claims that former president of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is behind the clashes between Somaliland troops and local forces.

In a brief statement Minister Aateeye alleged that Farmajo has trained troops to fight against Somaliland in Turkey and Eritrea.

” The plan to destabilize Somaliland had been years in the making, with the former President of Somalia, Farmajo, sending soldiers to receive training in Eritrea and Turkey with the intention of fighting Somaliland.” Somaliland Minister of Defence said in a twitter.

He also alleged that the Arms donated to Somalia are being used to fight Somaliland.

This comes amid intense fighting ongoing in the city of Lasanood in the Sool region, which is located on the border of Puntland and Somaliland.

The residents of Sool who are pushing for independence have clearly said that they want independence from Somaliland, but the Somaliland government has responded with military force to the complaints of the local people.

Many people have been killed and dozens wounded as clashes between Somaliland forces and local clans continued for a nineth consecutive day on Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

