Somalia’s Upper approves Refugees and Asylum Seekers Bill.

Somali senators have on Tuesday unanimously voted and approved the Refugees and Asylum Seekers Bill.

The new bill establishes a legal framework for the rights and obligations of the Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPs) in the country.

The bill also sets out a legal framework for dealing foreigners who seek asylum in Somalia.

The Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, that drafted and submitted the bill to the Upper House for approval, expressed gratitude to the lawmakers for enacting the critical legislation saying it would help address the challenges and plights of the displaced persons.

There are an estimated 4 million internally displaced people (IDPs) in Somalia, a diverse group of the population have fled conflict, violence, and poverty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

