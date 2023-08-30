Somalia’s PM Barre visits Somali army command in Adan Yabal district

Just days after the Somali army withdrew from four significant towns and villages in central Somalia, a delegation headed by Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre visited the command post of the Somali National Army in the Middle Shabelle region on Wednesday. In the words of Prime Minister Barre, the objective of his visit is to support the army and the locals who are relentlessly battling the insurgency in the regional states of Galmudug and Hirshabelle.

The Prime Minister will meet with army leaders and local leaders during his visit in the Middle Shabelle region to advance ongoing operations and offer moral support to both the army and local militia forces.

The Prime Minister is currently in Adan Yabal for a second time. His visit was timed to coincide with the President of Somalia’s recent statement, which emphasized the need to hold those responsible for military power abusers accountable.

High ranking government officials who prefer to remain anonymous due to restrictions on discussing delicate military operations told Dalsan media that government troops withdrew from El Dheer, Masagaway, Gal’ad, and Budbud.

Al-Shabab appears to have launched one of its deadliest attacks against Somali government forces on Saturday in Cowsweyne, where troops had first driven al-Shabab from on August 22. Military operations against al-Shabab, according to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, won’t end until a decisive victory is attained.

