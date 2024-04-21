Somalia’s National Consultative Council (NCC) Summit Postponed

In a development that has captured widespread attention, the Federal Government of Somalia has announced the postponement of the highly anticipated National Consultative Council (NCC) summit, citing “technical issues” as the reason behind the delay.

The Prime Minister’s office confirmed the cancellation of the summit, which was originally scheduled to commence on Saturday in Mogadishu, assuring the public that a new date will be announced in the near future.

The NCC summit held significant importance as it aimed to address crucial issues such as counter-terrorism efforts and the finalization of Somalia’s constitution, both of which have been key priorities for President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration.

The Federal Government has repeatedly emphasized its commitment to advancing these critical agendas, seeking to ensure the country’s stability and progress.

International partners of Somalia have also expressed their keen interest in the NCC summit, underscoring the need for a consensus to be reached at both the federal and regional levels regarding the constitution.

It is widely acknowledged that a constitution that truly reflects the aspirations and interests of the Somali people as a whole is essential for the nation’s long-term stability and inclusive governance.

The postponement of the NCC summit has generated a sense of anticipation among stakeholders, who are eager to witness the outcomes of the discussions and decisions that were expected to take place.

The delay provides an opportunity for further preparations and deliberations, as the Federal Government and other relevant parties work towards ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive process.

While the specific technical issues leading to the postponement have not been publicly disclosed.

The Federal Government’s commitment to addressing these technical issues and rescheduling the summit demonstrates its determination to deliver a successful and impactful event.

