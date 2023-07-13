Somalia’s Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, has arrived in Dhusamareeb to attend a stabilisation conference in Galmudug.

The Minister’s presence in Galmudug State highlights the importance of the conference in the region’s stabilisation efforts. The Minister has joined other high-ranking Galmudug officials and Somalia’s stabilisation partners in the key discussions taking place at the conference.

The event is part of the National Stabilisation Programme, which has been successful in illuminating the streets of various towns such as Harardheere, Eldher, and Moqokori. The programme serves as a vital component of ongoing efforts to stabilise and uplift the region.

The conference is an opportunity for stakeholders to discuss and devise strategies for achieving peace, security, and development in Galmudug State. The discussions aim to identify the challenges facing the region and devise solutions to overcome them.

The conference is also an opportunity for the government to engage with the local community and stakeholders and listen to their concerns.

The government aims to create an environment where the community can participate in decision-making processes and contribute to the development of their region.

The National Stabilisation Programme has been successful in illuminating the streets of various towns, which has contributed to a more secure and stable environment for the people of the region.

The programme has also provided employment opportunities for young people, contributing to the region’s economic development.

The government has been working with its international partners to support the stabilisation efforts in Galmudug State.

The international community has provided technical and financial support for the National Stabilisation Programme, which has contributed to its success.

