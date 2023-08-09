Somalia trains 15,000 troops in rapid security build-up as AU peacekeepers prepare for departure

Mogadishu, Somalia – In a significant stride towards bolstering national security, Somali authorities have successfully trained approximately 15,000 troops over the course of seven months.

This intensive training program aims to prepare the troops to assume responsibility for maintaining peace and stability in the Horn of Africa country, as the scheduled withdrawal of African Union (AU) peacekeepers looms on the horizon.

The Minister of Security, Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh Ali, made this announcement on Monday, shedding light on the progress made in enhancing Somalia’s security apparatus.

With a keen focus on combating the long-standing threat posed by the militant group Al-Shabaab, the minister emphasized that thousands of troops have been meticulously trained and equipped. Their primary objective will be to participate in an imminent offensive aimed at liberating vast territories currently under the control of Al-Shabaab in southern and central Somalia.

While some of the trained troops have already been deployed to restore stability in the capital city of Mogadishu, others are awaiting the necessary equipment before being deployed to their designated areas of operation. This comprehensive approach ensures the strategic deployment of forces to effectively counter the presence of Al-Shabaab and reclaim territories currently under their control.

The minister’s remarks come at a time when military mobilization is underway for an upcoming confrontation with militants in the central regions of Galgadud and Mudug. This proactive approach underscores the government’s determination to eliminate the presence of Al-Shabaab and restore peace and security to these regions, which have borne the brunt of extremist activities.

The training program, conducted over a relatively short period, demonstrates Somalia’s commitment to rapidly enhancing its security capabilities. By training and equipping a substantial number of troops, the government aims to fill the void that will be left by the anticipated departure of AU peacekeepers. This transition marks a pivotal moment for Somalia as it takes significant strides towards achieving self-reliance and asserting its sovereignty in matters of national security.

The AU peacekeeping mission has played a crucial role in supporting Somalia’s security efforts over the years. However, as the country progresses on its journey towards self-sufficiency, it is imperative to build a capable and well-equipped national security force that can effectively counter terrorism and maintain stability within its borders.

With the ongoing military mobilization targeting Al-Shabaab in the central regions of Galgadud and Mudug, Somalia is poised for a new chapter in its fight against extremism.



The coordinated efforts of the trained troops, supported by existing security forces and international partners, aim to dislodge Al-Shabaab from their strongholds and drive them out of these strategic areas.

As Somalia enters this critical phase in its security transition, all eyes are on the upcoming offensive against Al-Shabaab.

