Somalia To Protest To AU Over Kenya “Indiscriminate” Airstrike against civilians In El Adde

The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) strongly condemns the continual Kenyan airstrikes that kill and maim civilians in Somalia. The indiscriminate airstrike in El Adde and Hisa-u-gur in Gedo region, Jubaland State, on the 3rd of June 2021, is the most recent example of Kenyan Defence Force (KDF) operations resulting in the death and maiming of civilians, including women and children that are increasingly becoming an unpleasant hallmark of the Kenyan air force’s standard operating procedure.

These KDF operations cloaked under a claim of carrying out operations against extremism are undoubtedly conducted in a manner that is bereft of its obligation under the UNSC’s AMISOM mandate, particularly OP17 underlining the importance of AMISOM forces carrying out their mandate in full compliance with participating states’ obligations under international law, including with regard to the protection of civilians, especially women and children.

It is becoming increasingly obvious the provocative and indiscriminate manner the KDF conducts operations in Somalia, under the pretext of fighting extremism, will not contribute to efforts toward stabilizing and confronting extremism but only further radicalize communities in support of extremism.

Civilians and their properties must never be the target of military action. The Federal Kenya and the African Union.

Government of Somalia has raised this wanton disregard for civilian life and property by

the KDF, a core obligation of AMISOM, on numerous occ