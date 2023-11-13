Somalia shares bank details for humanitarian donations

The National Food Relief Committee has made an important announcement. Well-wishers and individuals looking to extend their support can now use provided phone and bank details to send their donations.

The announcement was made during a meeting held at the SoDMA headquarters in Mogadishu. The meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama, who is also a committee member, brought together key stakeholders including ministers from the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), the Commissioner of SoDMA, and community members.

Recognizing the urgent need for assistance in the wake of the floods that have caused immense hardship and displacement, the committee took measures to facilitate the donation process.

According to the committee by sharing contact details, they aim to streamline the contribution process and ensure that every well-wisher can easily extend their support.

The committee said that Individuals willing to contribute can now utilize these details to make their contributions, helping to alleviate the suffering of flood-affected communities.

The phone and bank details provided by the National Food Relief Committee will serve as a direct channel for donations.

Floods have brought devastation to Somalia, causing displacement, loss of livelihoods, and widespread destruction of infrastructure. The impact on vulnerable communities has been particularly severe, leaving them in dire need of immediate assistance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

