Somalia prepares 40,000 police for post-ATMIS security next year

The Federal Government of Somalia has announced its preparations to transition the security responsibilities of the country to thousands of police officers.

This move comes as the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) forces are scheduled to withdraw from the country in December next year.

The total number of police officers being prepared for this crucial task amounts to 40,000, with the central government responsible for training 20,000 officers, while the remaining 20,000 will be divided among the regional states, totalling 4,000 officers for each administration.

During a statement addressing the preparation of these police forces, Prime Minister Barre emphasized that these police forces will form the foundation for ensuring security across the entire nation.

“This army is responsible for the security of the whole country, and the world will hand over our security to us. It will be said that we have reached maturity and that we’ve taken over our security responsibilities” premier Barre said.

He further emphasized the need to equip these forces adequately, highlighting the importance of both quality and quantity.

“We must ensure that the number of personnel joining the police is sufficient, and it is essential to equip all of them with the necessary resources in terms of quality and quantity to assume security responsibilities. This is also applicable to those joining the state administrations,” the Prime Minister continued.

He underscored that assuming this responsibility is a significant step for Somalia and a demonstration of their commitment in front of the international community.

Somalia is currently in the process of preparing to take full control of the country’s security as the ATMIS mission’s mandate within the African Union approaches its end. Over the past year, the federal government has dedicated its efforts to combating the Al-Shabaab militant group, resulting in significant territorial gains against them.

In September of this year, Somalia requested a 90-day extension for the second phase of the troop pullout, which entailed the departure of 3,000 troops by the end of September. These troop reductions are part of a gradual transition plan, with Somali forces taking over the responsibility of security from ATMIS forces.

Last year, Somali troops launched a major offensive against the Al-Shabaab group with the support of local clan militias, African Union forces, and US airstrikes. Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-affiliated militant organization, has been engaged in a violent insurgency for over 15 years, aiming to overthrow the internationally recognized government in Mogadishu. Although the group was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, they continue to exert control over significant rural areas.

As part of the transition plan, 2,000 ATMIS troops have already left Somalia, and six bases have been handed over to Somali forces. ATMIS, established in April last year, has a more offensive mandate compared to its predecessor, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which was deployed in 2007.

Prior to the troop reductions, ATMIS consisted of approximately 20,000 uniformed personnel from countries such as Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda.

