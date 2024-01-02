Somalia rejects Addis Ababa agreement, summons ambassador to Ethiopia

In an emergency meeting held in Mogadishu, the Council of Ministers of the federal government of Somalia issued a critical resolution regarding the Addis Ababa agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia.

The resolution, announced by the government spokesperson, expressed the urgent need to summon Somalia’s ambassador to Ethiopia for consultation.

The resolution nullifies the agreement reached by President Muse Bihi of Somaliland and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

The Federal Government of Somalia strongly rejects and opposes what it perceives as Ethiopia’s deviant action in agreeing with the breakaway region of Somaliland, which encompasses the northern regions of Somalia.

The government spokesperson stated that this action by Ethiopia is aggressive and poses a threat to the good neighbourliness, peace, and stability of the region.

The government sees it as a clear violation and interference in the independence, sovereignty, and unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Somalia has issued a final warning to Ethiopia and called on the UN Security Council, the African Union, IGAD, the Arab League, and other concerned parties to exert pressure on Ethiopia to respect international norms and return to the international arena.

The government of Somalia demands that the UN Security Council and the African Union convene urgent meetings to discuss Ethiopia’s violation and interference against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia.

The Addis Ababa agreement, signed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia and President Muse Bihi Abdi of Somaliland, aims to establish a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement is expected to facilitate Ethiopia’s access to the sea and the expansion of various ports, while also strengthening cooperation in security, economic, and political domains.

During a press conference, President Muse Bihi stated that Somaliland exchanged the agreement for Ethiopia’s recognition of Somaliland as an independent country upon its signing. He highlighted that Somaliland has granted Ethiopia a 20-kilometre sea area to accommodate their navy on a lease basis. Bihi emphasized that the agreement serves the interests of both parties, with Somaliland obtaining recognition and Ethiopia gaining access to the sea for the first time.

