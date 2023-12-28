President Mohamud departs Mogadishu for Djibouti to resume stalled talks with Somaliland

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Thursday departed the capital Mogadishu for Djibouti city, Djibouti.

The main purpose of the visit by the President is to advance talks between Somalia and Somaliland.

The President is scheduled to hold dialogue with his counterpart in Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi to resolve the long-standing dispute between the two sides.

A statement from the office of the Somaliland leader said that ” President Muse Bihi left for Djibouti for dialogue between Somaliland and Somalia which is expected to begin as soon as possible.”

President Mohamud is accompanied by Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation Ahmed Maalim Fiqi, his trade counterpart Jibril Abdirashid and Presidential Envoy for Somaliland affairs.

Djibouti President Ismael Omar Guelleh is expected to spearhead the talks.

Previous attempts to resolve the stalemate between Somalia – Somaliland have been unsuccessful, as both sides failed to come to an understanding on some critical issues.

In September this year, Somaliland ruled out any talks with Somalia; however, the breakaway region has in recent days been experiencing political and security turbulence following delayed elections and the exit of SSC- Khatumo who seceded from the region and announced they have joined the entire Somalia.

Somaliland is an autonomous region in northern Somalia that broke away and declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but, however, remains unrecognised by the United Nations.

