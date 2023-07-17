Somalia launches Joint Justice and Corrections Program

The Joint Justice and Corrections Program (JJCP) was launched by the Federal Government of Somalia’s Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and inaugurated in Mogadishu by Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama. The Chief Justice, Bashe Yusuf, as well as line ministers, members of the parliament, and international partners, attended the program.

“There can be no society if there is no justice that the society trusts. This JJCP project is based on the community, and the needs of the community, so we must join forces to ensure that our people get justice for all,” the Minister of Justice, Hassan Moalim Mohamud asserted.

Somalia has been constantly ranked at the bottom – or close to it – of Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index since 2006 and that has affected the country’s judiciary, residents and experts say. There are constant claims of judges subverting the law in favour of those with connections within the country’s distinct clan structure.

The inauguration of Joint Justice and Corrections Program unfolds amidst President Mohamud’s looming crackdown on corruption that has seen a number of civil servants charged on corruption and brought before the law on and others currently on the run.

