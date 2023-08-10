Somalia, Kenya sign bilateral air services agreement

Kenya and Somalia have now formally inked a bilateral air services agreement to permit direct flights between their respective airspaces after months of negotiations between the two nations. Fardowsa Osman Egal, the minister of roads, transport, and public works for Somalia, and Kipchumba Murkomen, cabinet secretary for the ministry of roads, transport, and public works, signed the agreement on Wednesday at Transcom House in Nairobi. According to Minister Egal, this agreement opens the door for airlines registered in Somalia to fly to Kenya and acquire more international flying privileges.

“Previously, operating flights to Kenya was subject to restrictions for airlines registered in Somalia.But thanks to this agreement, they can now operate flights to Kenya.The majority of airlines operating between the two countries are currently registered in other nations, primarily Kenya.We want to open up business opportunities for Somalis with Somali registration. The same rights will be granted to Somali airlines as to their Kenyan competitors, said Minister Egal.

The designated airlines of the two countries will be permitted to run up to seven passenger flight frequencies per week while conforming to particular routes, according to a statement from Kipchumba Murkomen, cabinet secretary for the Ministry of Roads, Transport, and Public Works.

“It has also been agreed that the Civil Aviation Authorities of the Contracting Parties shall cooperate in enhancing mutual engagements in civil aviation, capacity building, personnel training, and experience sharing,” he continued. The frequency of the cargo flights will never be limited. According to data from the Central Bank of Kenya, Nairobi exported goods worth 64 million dollars to Somalia in the first five months of this year, making it one of the country’s fastest-growing export markets.

