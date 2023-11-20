Somalia government holds meeting to deliberate on the implementation of the recent NCC outcome

In a significant step aimed at implementing the resolution of the National Consultative Council meeting in May this year, Somalia Federal Government on Sunday to discuss the endorsement of the outcome of the NCC conference in the capital Mogadishu.

The meeting which entered its second day today brought together representatives from various levels of government, political parties, and civil society and deliberated on the pros and cons of the implementation of the resolution.

The electoral process and the governance structure of the Horn of Africa Nation reeling from decades of civil war were top on the agenda as enshrined in the outcome of the meeting.

Somali political leaders including current and former agreed to reshape the country’s political system in high-level talks that happened at Decale Hotel in Mogadishu’s Aden Abdulle Airport.

In the communique, National Consultative Council, which comprises of the federal leaders, including President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jamaa, Banadir governor and Mogadishu mayor Yusuf Madale and the four regional heads excluding Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni who boycotted the talks, the council agreed to introduce universal suffrage elections and change the country from the current Parliamentary system to Presidential system of governance.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud who is a proponent of the resolution has over time passionately pleaded with former Somali leaders to embrace the agreement albeit heavy criticism from the former leaders including ex- heads of state.

The government held a meeting in the city of Mogadishu aimed at discussing the implementation of the electoral process and the governance structure of the Federal Republic of Somalia, as outlined in the agreement.

The meeting involved representatives from various levels of the government, political parties, and civil society, all of whom are expected to contribute to shaping the issues related to the upcoming elections.

The agreement of the National Consultative Forum includes the establishment of only two political parties in the country, and it seeks to change the current parliamentary system in Somalia.

