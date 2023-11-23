Somalia government calls for bolstered humanitarian support to flood victims

Somali Cabinet Ministers of Somalia have agreed to bolster the ongoing relief efforts for people affected by floods in the country.

During their weekly ministerial meeting, the council which was presided over by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre also discussed the the acceleration of the war against Al-Shabaab.

Prime Minister Hamza gave the cabinet an update about the humanitarian situation in Dolow town, Gedo region following his recent visit to the area to assess the situation on the ground.

The Council also heard report from the Somali Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) on the flood situation and the current response efforts to alleviate the flash floods.

In its report, SODMA divulged that over 2 million people have been severely impacted by the floods with the torrential rains death toll climbing to 96.

The Cabinet underlined the need to bolster and expedite response efforts for El-Nino floods victims and called for a collaborative effort from humanitarian aid agencies to significantly chip in and mitigate the impact of the floods.

The Cabinet was also briefed on the current security situation in the country and the war against the Islamist militant group – Al-Shabab that has now gained a momentum.

Heavy downpour that has been pounding the Horn of Africa Nation has resulted in riverine flooding and left house submerged by raging water leading to massive displacements specifically in areas like Gedo region, Hiraan and Bardale district.

