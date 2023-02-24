Somalia-Frontline Chiefs of Defence meet in Nairobi   to deliberate on the regional efforts towards stabilisation of Somalia

The Somalia-Frontline Chiefs of Defence Forces/Chiefs of Defence Staff, on 23 February 2023, held a meeting to deliberate on the regional efforts towards stabilisation of Somalia and the eradication of terrorism in the region at the International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC) in Karen, Nairobi.

The meeting agenda was to review the concept of operations to be adopted by the Frontline states’ as well as officially signing the Joint Operations Plan.

While giving his remarks, Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Robert Kibochi, expressed optimism that the deliberations of the meeting will contribute towards creating lasting peace and stability in Somalia and other frontline states’ battling the insurgency of armed groups.

Gen. Kibochi further emphasised that the peace and security agenda is a critical pillar in anchoring the frontline states’ integration process and subsequently, security and stability in the area are vital for regional prosperity as they will provide a conducive environment upon which all other aspects of regional integration shall thrive.

“This threat is common to all of us, we must therefore collectively as a region, unite to address this menace and restore peace and stability in the areas affected by security challenges for the safety and prosperity of the region,” he said.

The meeting by the Chiefs is a follow up of the Heads of States Summit held in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 1 February 2023 that unanimously agreed to jointly plan and organise a robust operational campaign at the frontline states level against terrorism attacks and to commence rebuilding and modernising Somalia’s security forces to ensure they are well prepared to contain any act of terrorism insurgency.

The meeting brought together Chiefs of Defence Forces/ Chiefs of Defence Staff from the four partner states that include: Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Somalia.

