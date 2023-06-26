Somalia celebrates 63rd anniversary of northern region’s independence

The Federal Government of Somalia marked the 63rd anniversary of the Northern region’s independence from British colonial rule with a flag hosting ceremony in the capital city of Mogadishu on Sunday.

President Hassan Sheikh led the ceremony, which was attended by other senior government officials, including cabinet ministers, the chief justice, and the mayor of Mogadishu.

During the ceremony, President Mohamud called upon the Somali people to envision the kind of Somalia they want to celebrate in the next hundred years. He emphasized the importance of building a beautiful and stable Somalia that future generations will appreciate and be proud of.

Freedom fighters who played a key role in Somalia’s struggle for independence were also present at the ceremony, along with members of the diplomatic corps. The event was a colorful celebration of Somali culture and traditions, featuring songs, dances, and poetry recitals.

Five days after the Northern region gained independence, the Southern region secured its independence from Italy, and the two former colonies united as the United Republic of Somalia on July 1, 1960. This merger marked the birth of the Republic of Somalia.

Every year, Somalia marks its independence and Unity Day in June and July, respectively, commemorating the independence of the former British Somaliland Protectorate and Southern Somalia under Italian rule. These celebrations provide an opportunity for Somalis to reflect on their rich cultural heritage and history and renew their commitment to building a better future for their country.

Despite significant challenges in recent years, including political instability, security threats, and economic difficulties, the Somali people remain resilient and committed to rebuilding their nation.

The Federal Government of Somalia has made significant progress in recent years, including establishing a new constitution, forming a federal government, and implementing critical reforms in areas such as security, governance, and the economy.

As Somalia looks ahead to the next hundred years, the country’s leaders and people remain determined to build a peaceful, prosperous, and stable nation that can provide a better future for all Somalis.

