 Somalia Bans Plastic Bag to Combat Pollution Crisis

Mogadishu, Somalia – The Somali government has declared a ban on the importation and manufacture of single-use plastic bags, effective from June 30, 2024.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, issued the directive on Thursday, allowing a five-month grace period for importers and users to transition to alternative options.

In her announcement, Minister Khadija emphasized that all businesses involved in bag importation, manufacturing, retail, and commercial establishments must comply with the ban.

“As of June 30, 2024, the importation and use of single-use bags in Somalia is prohibited,” she stated. She further encouraged businesses to explore eco-friendly alternatives and fully adhere to the new directive for the benefit of the country.

By implementing this ban, Somalia joins other members of the East African Community (EAC), including Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and Tanzania, in their efforts to protect the environment. Somalia officially became a member of the EAC on November 24, 2023.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has pledged to collaborate with stakeholders to seek viable alternatives. Minister Khadija expressed the government’s commitment to preserving Somalia’s natural beauty, protecting wildlife, and mitigating the harmful effects of plastic pollution on the environment.

“Our dedication to banning single-use plastic bags reflects our vision of fostering sustainable and eco-friendly practices, setting a positive example for future generations,” she affirmed.

The business community has welcomed the new directive and expressed their willingness to comply.

Assad Hassan, a toy shop owner in Mogadishu’s Central Business District, stated his support for the ban and his intention to adhere to it fully. Although he acknowledged that the directive might momentarily impact his business, he emphasized the importance of protecting the environment. “A clean environment will positively impact my business, therefore, it is a win-win situation,” he shared with Eastleigh Voice.

Similarly, Sayid Ali, a supermarket manager in Mogadishu, voiced his hope that the government would fulfil its promise of providing alternative options.

“I hope the government will assist us in finding other alternatives for our clients,” Ali expressed.

The move to ban single-use plastic bags in Somalia aligns with global efforts to combat plastic pollution and promote sustainable practices.

By joining forces with its East African counterparts, Somalia aims to create a cleaner and healthier environment for its citizens while setting an example for other nations. As the June 30 deadline approaches, stakeholders will collaborate to ensure a successful transition away from single-use plastic bags and towards more sustainable alternatives.

