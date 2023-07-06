Somalia attorney general exposes corrupt senior gov’t officials

Somalia’s Attorney General, Suleiman Mohamed Mahmoud, revealed a list of 18 government officials implicated in financial crimes and corruption during a press briefing held on Tuesday.

Shockingly, nine of the accused individuals have managed to flee the country, leaving behind a trail of alleged embezzlement and illicit practices.

The list compiled by the Attorney General includes the names of the officials responsible for the corrupt activities. Abdullahi Mohamed Ali, the General Director of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, who held the position until August 6, 2020, was among the accused.

Mohamed Adde Mukhtar, the former General Director of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, who held the position from 2015 to 2020, was also implicated.

Other accused senior officials include Abdullahi Mohamed Osoble, Director of Foreign Relations Office, Omar Maalin Kutiin, Deputy Director of Foreign Relations Office, Saadir Hassan Abdi Nur, Head of Visa Extension Department at Foreign Relations Office, Adan Mohamed Abdi, Visa Services Manager at Foreign Relations Office, Abubakar Mohamed Ali, Head of Airport Inland Revenue, Abdiqadir Abdi Soodaal (Abtidoon), Accountant at Foreign Relations Department, Airports, and Mohamed Adan Abdullahi, Central Bank Manager of Airport Division at Adan Adde Airport.

The following individuals are currently absent from the country and will face charges in absentia: Abdirahman Abdi Karin Ibrahim, Head of Legal and Employee Relations Department at Foreign Relations Office, Abdullahi Dahir Weheliye, Cashier at Aadan Cadde Airport, Abdiwahid Muhsin Ibrahim, Employee at Foreign Relations Office, Muhiyadiin Hassan Julus (Saabey), Director of Inland Revenue, Mohamed Idris Ahmed, Head of Indirect Tax at Ministry of Finance, Mohamed Adan Jimale (Koofi), Former Director of Immigration, Abdiqadir Cilmi Ali, Current Director of Immigration, Mohamed Ali Adle, Former Director at Foreign Relations Office, and Abubakar Hassan Aadan, Former Head of Document Verification, Visa Extension Department at Foreign Relations Office.

The accused individuals stand accused of crimes such as forgery, theft, corruption, and embezzlement of public funds. Their actions have caused significant harm to society and demonstrated a complete disregard for their responsibilities while exploiting their positions within the government according to the attorney general.

As Somalia continues its path towards rebuilding and strengthening its institutions, eradicating corruption remains a crucial priority for the nation’s progress and the well-being of its citizens.

The Attorney General’s announcement comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to combat corruption and improve transparency in the country. The government has been working to strengthen its institutions and rebuild the country after decades of conflict and instability.

The government’s anti-corruption efforts have been supported by the international community, including the United Nations and the African Union.

The UN has been providing technical assistance and capacity-building support to the government to strengthen its anti-corruption mechanisms.

