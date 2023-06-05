Somalia and Germany foster bilateral ties

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and German State Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Jochen Flasbarth, held a meeting in Mogadishu on Sunday to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Somalia and Germany.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barre expressed his sincere appreciation to Germany for its continuous support and outlined the Government’s key priorities for the future. These priorities include job creation, infrastructure development, and improving access to education and healthcare.

Prime Minister Barre underscored the significance of ongoing international assistance in addressing Somalia’s pressing humanitarian, environmental, and security challenges. He also emphasized the need for continued support from the international community to ensure that Somalia remains on track towards achieving its goals.

The State Minister lauded the Somali Government’s commendable efforts in enhancing security, liberating significant territories from al Shabaab, and making substantial progress in the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) process. He further pledged Germany’s continued support to Somalia in its efforts towards promoting peace, security, and development in the country.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the State Minister is a significant development towards strengthening bilateral relations between Somalia and Germany. Germany has been providing support to Somalia in various sectors, including security, governance, and humanitarian assistance. Germany is also a key partner in Somalia’s debt relief efforts, having committed to canceling its share of Somalia’s debt under the HIPC process.

The two leaders’ meeting highlights the importance of international cooperation and partnership in addressing Somalia’s challenges and promoting its development. It is hoped that these efforts will further enhance the relationship between Somalia and Germany and contribute towards the country’s progress and stability.

