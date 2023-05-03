Somalia and European Union Sign New Cooperation Agreement

The Federal Government of Somalia has signed a new agreement with the European Union aimed at fostering cooperation between the two sides.

The agreement was signed during a meeting between Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre and EU officials in Mogadishu.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barre expressed his administration’s commitment to strengthening cooperation between Somalia and the European Union.

He expressed confidence that the agreement would pave the way for renewed relations between the two sides, leading to significant progress for Somalia in the economic, governance, and security sectors.

In his remarks, Joseph Borrell Fontelles, the Vice-President in charge of coordinating the external action of the European Union, welcomed the new agreement and praised the Federal Government of Somalia’s efforts in restoring peace and stability in Somalia, specifically their war against Al-Shabaab.

“The European Union and Somalia have historical ties, and this latest deal underscores this partnership that will benefit citizens from the two sides,” said Fontelles.

The new agreement highlights the commitment of both the European Union and Somalia to work together towards common goals.

It focuses on several areas, including peace and security, governance and human rights, climate change and environmental protection, trade and investment, and migration and mobility.

In the area of peace and security, the agreement seeks to enhance Somalia’s capacity to address terrorism, human trafficking, and other forms of transnational crimes.

The EU will provide technical and financial support to strengthen the Somalian security sector, including the police, army, and judiciary.

In the governance and human rights sector, the EU will support initiatives aimed at strengthening the rule of law, good governance, and respect for human rights.

The agreement emphasizes the importance of inclusive and representative governance, gender equality, and combating corruption.

In the area of climate change and environmental protection, the agreement seeks to strengthen Somalia’s capacity to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change. The EU will support initiatives aimed at protecting the environment, preserving biodiversity, and promoting sustainable development.

Regarding trade and investment, the agreement aims to increase economic growth and create jobs.

The EU will provide support to Somalia to improve its business climate, attract foreign investment, and create opportunities for trade.

Finally, in the migration and mobility sector, the agreement seeks to promote legal and safe migration and protect the rights of migrants.

The EU will provide support to facilitate the return and reintegration of migrants and support Somalia’s efforts to better manage migration.

