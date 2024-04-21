Somali Prime Minister receives Serbian Presidential Envoy for the Horn of Africa; discuss strengthening bilateral relations

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre on Saturday received Vladimir Orlié, Serbian Presidential Envoy for the Horn of Africa at his office in the capital Mogadishu.

They discussed various issues including bolstering bilateral relations and cooperation between Serbia and Somalia.

Prime Barre expressed his gratitude to the Serbian government for its unwavering support in rebuilding and revitalising critical Somali government sectors primarily the security and the National Army.

He highlighted the importance of closer cooperation between the two countries in strengthening the war against extremism.

Mr. Vladimir on his part conveyed a message from the Serbian President to PM Hamza, and commended the Somali government for the positive trajectory and achievements made in the ongoing operations against Al-Shabaab militant group.

Somalia and Serbia maintain good diplomatic relations spanning over many years.

The two countries had in April last year signed agreement between the two countries that will see both sides collaborating in the expansion of their respective capitals Mogadishu and Belgrade where engineers from the two countries will conduct a study on the drainage systems in Mogadishu and develop a plan to improve transportation and traffic management.

