Somali President Mohamud appoints new Special Presidential Envoy for Civilian Protection

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appointed Omar Ibrahim Hashi as Special Presidential Envoy for Civilian Protection and Stabilization .

The federal lawmaker, Mr Omar replaces the former president of Hirshabelle Mohamed Abdi Ware .

The new envoy is under stern directive by President Hassan Sheikh to carefully carry out duties bestowed upon him with an emphasis on guaranteeing the safety and security of the Somali people .

“President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is prioritizing governance, stability, and social services in areas liberated from Al-Shabaab terrorists. He has directed government agencies and Armed Forces Commands to provide close support to the Special Envoy,” the presidential palace said in a statement.

Reports suggest that the former envoy, Mohamed Abdi Waare, will be appointed as the Deputy Secretary-General of IGAD.

