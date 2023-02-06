Somali President extends an official invitation to Iraqi President

Abdul-Latif Rashid, the President of the Republic of Iraq, on Sunday received an official invitation from Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the President of Somalia, according to a statement from the Office of the Iraqi Presidency.

The invitation was extended, came during Iraqi President’s meeting with Liban Sheikh Mahmood, Somali Ambassador to Iraq, the statement added.

The ambassador conveyed an official invitation to the Iraqi President from the President of Somalia, which the Somalian President extended his gratitude and greetings to Iraq, and hopes for the reopening of the Iraqi embassy in Mogadishu, per the statement.

During the meeting, both officials discussed strengthening bilateral ties and joint cooperation between both countries in various fields, according to the statement.

Moreover, Iraqi President Embraced the importance of developing relations between the two brotherly countries, especially in the agricultural and commercial fields.

