Somali President Denies Rift with Federal Member States

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has denied allegations of a growing rift between the Federal Government of Somalia and the Federal Member States.

The Consultative Council meetings serve as an opportunity for the Federal Government of Somalia and the Federal Member States to engage in dialogue and discuss issues of mutual concern.

The absence of Puntland from the most recent meeting has led to speculation regarding a growing rift between the Federal Government and the Federal Member States.

During a recent townhall meeting where the president fielded questions from journalists and members of the public, President Mohamud reiterated his administration’s commitment to fostering a closer working relationship with regional governments.

The townhall meeting, held at the Jazeera hotel in Mogadishu, was aimed at fostering transparency and accountability in the government’s operations.

President Mohamud provided updates on his administration’s efforts to address key issues plaguing the country, including security, economic development, and political stability.

On the issue of security, the President acknowledged that Somalia continued to face threats from extremist groups such as Al-Shabaab, but noted that his government was working closely with international partners to combat the menace.

He also emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to security, which takes into account not only military operations but also socio-economic factors that contribute to instability.

President Mohamud further addressed concerns about economic development, outlining his government’s plans to create jobs and attract foreign investment.

He highlighted the importance of infrastructure development, particularly in the transport sector, as a key driver of economic growth.

In concluding the townhall meeting, President Mohamud reiterated his commitment to working closely with all stakeholders to address the challenges facing Somalia. He called for unity and urged all Somalis to rally behind the government’s efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous nation.

The townhall meeting was lauded by many as a positive step towards greater transparency and accountability in government.

It provided an opportunity for citizens to engage directly with the President and hold the government accountable for its actions.

