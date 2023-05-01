Somali President Breaks Tradition, To Publicly Answer Citizen Questions In Historic Meeting

President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, will, for the first time since his re-election in May 2022, participate in a public meeting where Somali people will ask questions.

The Presidency of Somalia has announced that the meeting will take place tonight, and the President will be asked both open and closed questions, including the country’s current activities, the government’s efforts to restore its relations with the world, and the implementation of President Hassan’s promises to Somalia.

Villa Somalia has named this meeting as #Question of the President, but did not announce where it will take place, although it said that Somali citizens who are unable to participate in the meeting can submit their questions online by sending text, audio, or video.

This meeting coincides with the first anniversary of President Hassan Sheikh’s inauguration, which is two weeks away.

President Hassan Sheikh has already promised that his government will be open to the public. It is not certain that this meeting will be different from the one done by the previous government since it is also a community participation event.

The former president of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, failed to appear before the media during his five years in power to answer open questions. However, the leadership of Villa Somalia held the first meeting with President Farmajo on September 27, 2020, where he answered questions from the members of the public.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

