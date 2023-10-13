Somali President meets the SSC-Khatumo leadership

The Somali President and Prime Minister met with SSC Khatumo leader Abdikhadir Ahmed Firdhiye at the Presidential palace in Mogadishu on Friday.

In the course of the meeting, Mr. Firdhiye briefed the leaders about the general situation in the Sool, Sanaag, and Ayin areas, collectively known as SSC Khatumo.

It was also discussed how the newly formed administration is making efforts to restore essential services to these areas after eight months of conflict between Somaliland and the SSC forces in Las Anod and the nearby regions caused by the conflict between Somaliland and SSC forces.

As a result of the war, he highlighted the challenges faced by the local population in these areas as well as the vision of the locals in these areas.

During his speech, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud focused on the importance of the community in SSC Khatumo and the importance of maintaining peace, social harmony, and stability in these regions.

SCC-Khatumo forces ousted the Somaliland army from the SSC-Khatumo areas one month ago. In a statement issued the day after the SCC forces took control of Somaliland’s main base, Gojacade, outside Las Anod, Somaliland’s President Muse Bihi Abdi acknowledged that his troops had suffered a significant setback during the eight months of conflict in the area of Las Anod town.

Fighting erupted on February 6 after Somaliland security forces held a violent crackdown on civil protests. On February 8, the supreme Garad of Dhulbahante, Garad Jama Garad Ali, declared an intent to secede and reunite with the Federal Government of Somalia .

The conflict has killed over 300 people and displaced 153,000–203,000 refugees. Citizens have been displaced en-masse externally to Buhodle and the Ethiopian boarder internally to SSC-Khatumo territories of Taleh, Hudun, Buuhodle, or to Puntland cities – most commonly Garowe, Galkacayo and Burtinle

