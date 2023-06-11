Somali President and AU Special Representative Discuss Security and Cooperation

On Saturday, June 10th, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with Ambassador Souef Mohamed El-Amine, the AU Special Representative and Head of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), at Villa Somalia to discuss security matters and cooperation between Somalia and the African Union.

The meeting focused on the drawdown procedures and timeline for ATMIS, as well as the process of transferring security responsibilities from AU forces to the Somali National Army. The President reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the Somali Transition Plan, which outlines the handover of security responsibilities from the African Union forces to the Somali National Army.

During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed the sacrifices made by ATMIS over the past years in pursuit of peace in Somalia and the region. Last Friday, the Somali Ministry of Defence praised the efforts of ATMIS, noting that their sacrifices made to secure Somalia will forever be remembered.

The discussions between the President and the AU Special Representative come at a critical time for Somalia, as the country faces ongoing security challenges, including attacks by Al-Shabaab militants. The African Union has been instrumental in supporting Somalia’s efforts to build a stable and secure country, and the discussions between the two leaders underscore the importance of continued cooperation between Somalia and the African Union.

The drawdown of ATMIS forces has been a topic of discussion for some time, as the African Union seeks to transition security responsibilities to the Somali National Army. The process of transferring security responsibilities is a key component of the Somali Transition Plan, which aims to establish a stable and secure Somalia, free from the threat of terrorism and extremism.

The discussions between the President and the AU Special Representative highlight the ongoing commitment of both Somalia and the African Union to achieving lasting peace and stability in the region. As Somalia continues to face significant security challenges, the support of the African Union will be crucial in achieving these goals.

