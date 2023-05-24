Somali Police Force Dismisses Officers for Drug Use and Violating Ramadan Fast

The Somali Police Command has recently dismissed two officers, Abdirisak Adan Alasow and Abdullahi Mohamed Ahmed, for engaging in illicit drug use and consumption of food forbidden during the holy month of Ramadan without substantiated medical reasons. This decision was made in accordance with the Police Force Act, which was enacted to maintain ethical standards within the force.

In a statement issued by the command, directed to the capital’s security institutions and residents, the dismissed officers were identified by name and photographs. The statement confirmed that the officers are no longer part of the Somali Police Force, and that their behavior was both immoral and unethical.

The dismissal was a result of a breach of the Police Force Act, which stipulates that officers are expected to uphold religious commitments and ethical standards within their community. The two officers violated their religious commitments by consuming illicit substances and haram food during the holy month of Ramadan.

While it is currently unclear whether the Police Command will take further legal actions against Alasow and Ahmed, their dismissal serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining ethical standards within the Somali Police Force.

The Somali Police Force has been working tirelessly to rebuild its reputation and gain the trust of the public. This latest incident highlights the need for the force to continue to enforce ethical standards and to hold its officers accountable for their behavior.

The use of illicit drugs is a growing problem in Somalia, and the Somali government has been working toaddress this issue through various initiatives, including drug awareness campaigns and rehabilitation programs.

The involvement of police officers in drug use is particularly concerning, as it undermines the very foundation of law enforcement and erodes public trust.

Similarly, the consumption of haram food during Ramadan is a violation of Islamic law and is considered a serious offense in the Somali community. As public servants, police officers are expected to uphold religious commitments and ethical standards, and failure to do so can have serious consequences.

The Somali Police Force has made significant strides in recent years in improving its professionalism and effectiveness.

