Somali Police Detain Four Al-Shabaab Affiliates for Murder of Army Officer

The Somali Police Force has apprehended four young men linked to the Al-Shabaab group. The arrests, which took place at the Garsbaaley Police Station, was made following the murder of Hassan Abdulkadir Ibrahim, an officer of the Somali National Army.

The operation, hailed as a success, has resulted in the removal of a dangerous cell operating within Mogadishu. Station Commander Mohamed Adan announced the seizure of a rikshaw motorcycle and two pistols believed to have been used in the heinous crime.

On Wednesday at 16:15 local time, the Somali Police Force carried out a planned operation that led to the detention of four individuals suspected to be affiliated with the Al-Shabaab group.

The arrests took place at the Garsbaaley Police Station, marking a significant milestone in the fight against Alshabaab in Somalia.

“The successful operation led to the capture of a dangerous cell operating within Mogadishu. Our forces acted swiftly and efficiently, ensuring the safety of the public and the preservation of law and order.” stated Station Commander Mohamed Adan commended the operation.

During the operation, the Somali Police Force also seized evidence, including a rikshaw motorcycle and two pistols believed to have been used in the murder of Hassan Abdulkadir Ibrahim, a highly respected officer of the Somali National Army. The confiscation of these weapons strengthens the case against the accused and provides valuable leads for further investigation.

The detained individuals, all young men, are currently in custody as authorities continue their investigations. The police have assured the public that a thorough examination of the evidence will be conducted to ensure a fair trial.

The accused will soon be presented before a competent court where they will face justice for their alleged involvement in the crime.

The Somali Police Force has been actively engaged in combating Alshabaab and ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

With the accused in custody, pending further investigation, the authorities are working to ensure a fair trial and provide justice for the victims.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

