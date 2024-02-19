Somali Police Arrest Six in Connection with Murder of Civil Aviation Authority Employee

Somali police have apprehended six individuals in connection with the killing of Abdinasir Muse Abdirahman, a Somali Civil Aviation Authority employee.

The victim’s body was discovered at his residence in El-Qalow village, located in the Wadajir district of Mogadishu.

As investigations unfold, tensions escalate between the federal government and the breakaway region of Somalia over control of the country’s airspace.

Abdirahman, 32, originally from Gebiley town in northern Somalia, had recently returned from studying abroad.

Before his return, he had been employed with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) staff in Hargeisa.

The motive behind his killing remains unclear, and no group has claimed responsibility at this time. The Somali police are diligently working to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.

Omar Sayid Abdulla, the director of the Somaliland Civil Aviation and Airports Authority (SL-CAAA), has stated that they are swiftly assessing individuals from Somaliland who have previously been involved in aviation matters and are currently employed by the federal government of Somalia.

This move highlights the growing concerns and tensions between the federal government and the breakaway region regarding control over the country’s airspace.

Tensions have been brewing between Somalia and Ethiopia, particularly in relation to control of the airspace.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and Somaliland leader Muse Bihi Abdi has further exacerbated the situation.

Last month, Somalia’s Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) denied airspace to an unscheduled Ethiopian Airlines flight, citing a lack of proper permission from Mogadishu authorities.

The flight, reportedly carrying senior Ethiopian officials to Somaliland, highlighted the ongoing diplomatic disputes between the two neighboring countries.

In a press conference held in Addis Ababa, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused Ethiopia of attempting to annex part of Somalia’s territory.

Mohamud vehemently objected to the agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland, signed on January 1, stating that it aimed to “annex part of Somalia to Ethiopia and change the borders of Somalia.”

The Somali President emphasized his country’s strong opposition to such actions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

