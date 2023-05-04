Prime Minister Bare appoints Council Cabinet members

On Wednesday, Somali Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre announced the appointment of two new members to the Council of Cabinet, with the goal of revitalising the transport and aviation sector.

Abdikarim Abdow Haidar was named the new Minister of State for Transport and Aviation, while Ahmed Jama Omar was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Transport and Aviation.

This move comes after recent changes in the Ministry of Transport, including the departure of General Sulub Ahmed Firin, who left his position as Deputy Minister to become the country’s police commissioner, and the unexpected resignation of former State Minister for Transportation, Mohamed Ali Omar (Ananug).

Ananug cited the Ministry’s gross incompetence and mismanagement as reasons for his departure from the post in February.

With these new appointments, the Somali government is aiming to revamp the country’s transport and aviation sector and ensure that it meets international standards.

The new Ministers will be tasked with addressing key challenges in the sector, including improving infrastructure, safety, and efficiency.

The Somali people are hopeful that these new appointments will bring much-needed change to the country’s transport and aviation sector.

Inadequate transport facilities are a considerable impediment to Somalia’s economic development.

