Somali Planning Ministry , USAID pledge to collaborate on economic and humanitarian development

Somali Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development Mohamud A. Sheikh Farah (Beenebeene) has on Sunday held meeting with the Mission Director USAID in Somalia, Sheri Nouane Duncan-Jones in the capital Mogadishu

The two officials discussed various crucial items essential to both sides including strengthening collaboration between the two entities.

Post-HIPC plan for economic development and effective use of country system, and shifting from humanitarian to development was also covered in the meeting.

They also talked about the current floods wrecking havoc across the country and relief efforts for the victims.

The Director pledged the unflinching support by USAID to the Somali government especially during this time of flash floods and the ongoing humanitarian aid to families ravaged by the current floods.

