Somali Minister of Labour attends the Global Labor Market Conference focusing on challenges and reforms in the international market

Somalia Federal Government Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Mohamed Elmi is in in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Minister is attending the Global Labor Market Conference which has kicked off on Wednesday.

Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia inaugurated the meeting.

The Conference which has attended by 6,000 participants from 40 countries including experts, specialists, and representatives of labor market stakeholders discusses the current and future international market challenges and dynamics.

Proposals on innovative solutions to address the challenges plaguing the labour market also features prominently in the discussions.

Held annually, the conference seeks to establish a forum for the exchange of ideas, collaboration, and as a driving force for positive changes in labor practices on a global scale.

The event brings together Excellencies, the Ministers of Labours drawn from G20 countries, leaders of pertinent international organizations, high-ranking officials, and high level figures from government and private sectors worldwide.

Elmi’s attendance at the conference comes at the backdrop of Somalia’s endeavour to shine in the international and regional spectrum following the successful debt relief, inclusion in to East African Community bloc and the lifting of arms embargo.

Somalia is among the country’s grappling with large numbers of its population lacking employment and its labour market marred with challenges due to decades of civil war that has adversely affected critical sectors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

