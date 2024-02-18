Minister of interior meets Arab league ambassador to Somalia;discuss stabilization efforts and peace and stability

Somalia’s Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Ahmed Moalim Fiqi has on Sunday received in his office in the capital Mogadishu, the Ambassador of Arab League to Somalia, Abdullahi Bin Mudlaq Al-Cuteyba.

The meeting discussed various critical issues primarily the reconciliation issues and stabilisation process of the areas liberated from Al-Shabab militant group In the country.

The discussion also focused on bolstering cooperation between the Ministry and the Arab League in the fields of peace building in Somalia and other significant issues.

The minister thanked the ambassador for the visit and underscored the government undertaking to stabilizing and intiating government services in areas recently liberated from the insurgent group.

He emphasized the Somali Federal government unwavering commitment to eradicating Al-Shabab from the Horn of Africa Nation where they have been wreaking havoc for decades.

Ambassador Al-Cuteyba on his part commended the Somali government for the positive trajectory it has towards stabilization efforts and fight against Al-Shabaab which has gained momentum across the country.

He reiterated the Arab league commitment to further supporting Somalia in its endeavour for peace and stability and elimination of terror group.

