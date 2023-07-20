Somali minister defends hiring relatives, citing country’s clan power-sharing system

Somalia’s Minister of Trade, Jibriel Abdirashid, has sparked controversy by announcing that he will hire members of his family and relatives as staff, citing the country’s 4.5 clan power-sharing system.

Abdirashid made the announcement during a meeting with the Economics Committee of the Somali parliament, where he confirmed that he had already employed 10 of his close relatives and planned to hire many more.

The move has triggered criticism from some Somali MPs, who have accused Abdirashid of nepotism and undermining efforts to build a professional and merit-based civil service. Somali MP Mohamed Abdi Hayir Mareye called on the minister to retract his comments and abandon the plan to hire his relatives.

Abdirashid, however, defended his decision, saying that it was in line with the country’s clan power-sharing system, which allocates political power based on a formula that gives equal representation to four major clans and other smaller ones.

He argued that hiring members of his clan was a way to ensure that they are fairly represented in the government and have a say in decision-making processes.

The issue of nepotism and corruption within the Somali government has long been a contentious one. Critics say that the practice of hiring family members and relatives for government positions undermines the country’s efforts to build accountable and transparent institutions and perpetuates a culture of impunity and patronage.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has previously defended the practice, arguing that officials in the highest echelons of power have a constitutional right to employ their family members and relatives. He has also promised to tackle corruption and nepotism within the government, but progress has been slow.

While the clan power-sharing system is intended to ensure that all clans have a voice in the government, it has also been criticized for perpetuating divisions and excluding marginalized groups.

As Somalia continues to grapple with a range of security, economic, and governance challenges, addressing issues of corruption and nepotism within the government will be critical to building a more stable and prosperous future for the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

