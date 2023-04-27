Somali military liberate Jame’o Village in Hiran Region from Alshabaab

The Somali National Army, in collaboration with local liberation forces, has made tremendous strides in the fight against the Al-Shabaab insurgent group.

According to reports from the state media, the operation resulted in the fleeing of the Al-Shabaab terrorists as they were overwhelmed by the joint forces.

The combined forces engaged the militant group in a planned attack on their stronghold, seizing their weapons and forcing them out of the area.

This operational success is a significant victory for the Somali National Army as it marks the second phase of its fight against Al-Shabaab, a group that has long been a threat to peace and stability within the country.

Following the liberation of Jame’o village, the officers leading the operation confirmed that the joint forces are conducting a thorough search of the area to find any remaining insurgents who may still be hiding. The operation also aims to recover any additional weapons and materials left behind by the fleeing terrorists.

The Hiran region has been a long-standing target of the Al-Shabaab group, where they have carried out multiple attacks and kidnappings over the years. The village of Jame’o is of particular importance due to its strategic location near major transportation routes and resources. By liberating the village and pushing the terrorists out of the area, the joint forces have dealt a significant blow to the group’s activities in the region.

As the armed forces and local liberation groups continue their efforts to eradicate Al-Shabaab from the Hiran region and beyond, the residents of Jame’o village and the neighboring areas can begin to rebuild and regain a sense of normalcy.

The government has pledged its full support in the rehabilitation process, promising to provide the necessary resources to help the affected communities recover from the long-standing conflict.

The successful liberation of Jame’o village is a significant milestone in the ongoing fight against terrorism in Somalia. The country’s security forces have been fighting to putting an end to the menace of Al-Shabaab and restoring peace and stability to the region.

